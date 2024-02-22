Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sticks to strong gains above $23.00, eyes 100-day SMA

- Silver gains strong positive traction on Thursday and climbs back closer to the 100-day SMA barrier.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- A sustained move and acceptance below $22.00 is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) builds on the overnight bounce from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $22.75 area, or the weekly low and gains strong positive traction on Thursday. The momentum remains unabated through the first half of the European session and lifts the white metal to the $23.10-$23.15 region.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD is currently placed just below the 100-day SMA, which is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA hurdle near the $23.30-$23.35 zone and the monthly peak, around mid-$23.00 touched last week. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for the resumption of last week's strong move up from sub-$22.00 levels.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, the XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $24.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further and allow the white metal to climb towards the next relevant hurdle near the $24.50-$24.60 region en route to the $25.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the $22.75 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the mid-$22.00s and the $22.30 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling might expose the $22.00 mark. Acceptance below a two-month low, around the $21.90-$21.85 zone touched in January, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to test the $21.40-$21.35 support.
The subsequent decline has the potential to drag the XAG/USD further below the $21.00 round-figure mark, towards retesting the October monthly swing low near the $20.70-$20.65 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|22.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.14
|Daily SMA100
|23.17
|Daily SMA200
|23.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.18
|Previous Daily Low
|22.76
|Previous Weekly High
|23.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.93
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims higher amid upbeat mood, mixed US data
The Aussie Dollar registers minuscule gains against the US Dollar as Friday’s Asia session begins. The pair remains capped on the upside despite hitting a new month high at 0.6595, as a key technical resistance level that acted like a magnet drove the exchange rate toward the 0.6550s area.
EUR/USD now retargets the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD printed humble gains around the 1.0820 zone following an unsuccessful attempt to revisit or surpass the 1.0900 mark earlier in the session, always amidst further indecisive price action in the Greenback.
Gold slides on rising US yields as data portrays solid economy, delaying Fed rate cuts
Gold price prints modest losses on Thursday after economic data from the United States portrays the US economy as solid based on strong employment figures. The XAU/USD trades within the $2,020-$2,024 area, down by 0.06%.
Bitcoin price breakdown possible as European Central Bank says BTC fair value is still zero
Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation continues to extend, but the support level is wearing thin as the days go by. As the current state of uncertainty continues, it is imperative to remember that markets tend not to wait so long.
Big tech rises on a promising AI future
The S&P 500 surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Nvidia's much stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which buoyed the broader tech sector. Nvidia's stock soared more than 14.5% to reach an all-time high after the company reported a remarkable 265% year-over-year increase in total revenue.