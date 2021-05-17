Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD steps back from weekly hurdle above $27.00

- Silver steps back from short-term key hurdle, hangs in balance.
- Pullback eyes two-week-old horizontal support but MACD probes the bears.
- Monthly peak, $28.00 offer extra filters to the north.
Silver reverses the early Asian session gains, recently declining to $27.40, amid early Monday. In doing so, the white metal takes a U-turn from a downward sloping trend line from last Monday even as the MACD stays bullish.
Hence, the pullback moves may have a limited downside, until a short-term horizontal support zone near $27.10.
Even if the commodity prices fail to bounce off $27.10, an upward sloping trend line from April 27 and 100-SMA, respectively around $26.90 and $26.70, could challenges silver sellers.
On the contrary, an upside break of $27.50 immediate hurdle needs to refresh the monthly peak near $27.90, also cross the $28.00 threshold, before directing the silver bulls toward late February top near $28.30.
Overall, silver prices remain strong but intermediate pullback can’t be ruled out.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|27.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.61
|Daily SMA50
|25.89
|Daily SMA100
|26.2
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.48
|Previous Daily Low
|26.82
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
