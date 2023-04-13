Oscillators suggest that Silver is overbought, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). But due to the strength of the uptrend, a jump above 80 suggests the asset might consolidate as the RSI exits overbought conditions. The Rate of Change (RoC) is still bullish, although it flashed that buying pressure is fading.

If XAG/USD breaks above $26.00, it will exacerbate a rally toward April 18, 2022, high at $26.21 before testing the 2022 yearly high at $26.94. Conversely, if the XAG/USD extends its losses past $25.50, the white metal might pull back toward the April 5 high at $25.13 before sliding toward $25.00.

After registering a YTD high on Wednesday at around $25.66, the XAG/USD has extended its rally toward $25.96. Although it failed to break above the $26.00 figure, the XAG/USD remains controlled by buyers and might brace to April 16, 2022, swing high at $25.87 before re-challenging the $26.00 mark.

Silver price advanced to a new YTD high at $25.96, though it fell short of cracking the $26.00 figure, which would have opened the door towards testing, last year's peak, nearly $27.00. At the time of typing, the XAG/USD is trading at $25.76 after hitting a low of $25.39.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.