Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD plummets to a two-month low, below the 200-day EMA

- XAG/USD sinks below key $22.96, the 200-day EMA level.
- Bearish RSI and RoC indicate a strong sell-off, warranting further XAG/USD downside.
- XAG/USD upside resistance was found at a $23.00 handle, followed by a challenge of the 100-day EMA.
Silver price pierces below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $22.96 as sellers pile in, dragging prices towards a new two-month low of $22.50, as high US Treasury bond yields pressure the precious metals segment. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $22.75, while Gold (XAU/USD) spot exchanges hands at $1931.02, down 1.64% and 0.23%, respectively.
Risk-off sentiment is weighing on the precious metals segment. Investors remain uncertain as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell commences his two-day testimony at the US Congress, which you can follow here. The US 10-year Treasury note yields 3.775% and gains 4.6 bps, while US real yields, directly influencing XAG/USD’s prices, climb five bps to 1.555%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD remains neutral to downward biased, though it could shift to the downside if XAG/USD prints a daily close below the May 25 swing low of $22.68. That would mean the Silver price breaking the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) threshold and, from a technical perspective, turning XAG/USD bearish.
Further cementing XAG/USD bearish case is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at negative territory, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) continues to plunge as sellers gain momentum.
That said, in that outcome, XAG/USD could dive towards the March 21 daily low at $22.14 before challenging the $22.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the March 16 low at $21.47, followed by the $21.00 mark.
Conversely, if XAG/USD reclaims the 200-day EMA, that could expose the $23.00 handle on the upside, followed by the 100-day EMA at $23.52.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.94
|Today daily open
|23.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.63
|Daily SMA50
|24.37
|Daily SMA100
|23.36
|Daily SMA200
|22.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.03
|Previous Daily Low
|23.06
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.75
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0950 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments regarding further policy tightening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750, erases daily losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2750 area after having dropped below 1.2700 in the European session. Renewed US Dollar weakness during FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony helps the pair stage a rebound ahead of the BOE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades above $1,930
Gold price turned north from the three-month low it touched below $1,920 and rose above $1,930 on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD during Fed Chairman Powell's congressional testimony supports XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin price has increased 74% in the last six months, and recent developments suggest more gains are on the way. Specifically, the BTC dominance shows a bullish outlook while the short-term picture remains optimistic.
MULN stock surges 18% on Wednesday after 30% crash
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped 18% at the start of trading on Wednesday's regular session, rising from $0.16 to $0.19. CEO David Michery sold more than 2 million shares for close to $0.26.