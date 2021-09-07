Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pares intraday losses, down little around mid-$24.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Silver struggled to capitalize on last week’s bullish breakout momentum through a trading range.
  • The formation of an ascending trend channel supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
  • The emergence of dip-buying adds credence to the positive outlook and favours bullish traders.

Silver attracted some buying near the $24.20 resistance breakpoint and has now trimmed a part of its intraday losses. The commodity was seen trading around mid-$24.00s during the early North American session, still down over 0.70% for the day.

Looking at the technical picture, the recent positive move over the past two weeks or so has been along an upward sloping channel on short-term charts. This, along with Friday's post-NFP bullish breakout through a multi-day-old trading range hurdle, favours bullish traders.

The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into bullish territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

That said, a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the US dollar demand held bulls from placing aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond daily tops, around $24.80-85 zone, before positioning for any meaningful upside.

The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum to reclaim the key $25.00 psychological mark and climb further towards the $25.25-30 area. The momentum could get extended towards an intermediate hurdle near the $25.65 zone en-route August monthly swing highs, around the $26.00 mark.

On the flip side, the $24.20 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the lower boundary of the mentioned trend-channel, around the $24.05-$24.00 area. A convincing break below the said handle is needed to negate the bullish bias.

The subsequent technical selling has the potential to drag the XAG/USD to the $23.80-75 horizontal zone en-route the $23.50-45 region and strong support near the $23.00 round-figure mark.

Silver 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.46
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 24.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.77
Daily SMA50 24.84
Daily SMA100 25.96
Daily SMA200 25.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.82
Previous Daily Low 24.64
Previous Weekly High 24.87
Previous Weekly Low 23.76
Previous Monthly High 26
Previous Monthly Low 22.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850

EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850

The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand

GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand

The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support

XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support

Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.

Gold News

Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter

Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter

Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.

Read more

Apple breaks out, so where next?

Apple breaks out, so where next?

AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures