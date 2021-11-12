Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pares intraday losses, down little around $25.00 mark

- Silver managed to recover a part of its intraday losses, though remained on the defensive.
- The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- A sustained break below mid-$24.00s is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver witnessed some selling on the last day of the week, though lacked any follow-through. The white metal has now pared its intraday losses and was last seen trading around the 50% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 downfall, just above the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Given this week's sustained breakout through 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence barrier, a subsequent strength beyond the mid-$24.00s favours bullish traders. This, along with the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday, supports prospects for an extension of the appreciating move.
Apart from this, the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday and bullish oscillators on the daily chart further adds credence to the constructive outlook. Hence, a follow-through move towards the $25.55-60 intermediate hurdle, en-route the $26.00 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level should act as a strong resistance amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst. That said, a convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional near-term gains for the XAG/USD.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the $24.50 resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the mentioned support could turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $24.00 mark.
Some follow-through selling below the $23.70 area will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and set the stage for deeper losses, towards the $23.00 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near mid-$22.00s, below which the XAG/USD could slide to YTD lows, around the $21.40 area.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|25.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.45
|Daily SMA100
|24.17
|Daily SMA200
|25.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.26
|Previous Daily Low
|24.59
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
