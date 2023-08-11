Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near one-month low, seems vulnerable to slide further

- Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction for the second straight day on Friday.
- The technical setup supports prospects for an extension of a multi-week downtrend.
- Attempted recovery is likely to remain capped near the $23.30 support breakpoint.
Silver lacks any firm intraday directional bias on Friday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early part of the European session. The white metal currently trades around the $22.70 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just above over a one-month low touched on Wednesday.
The technical setup, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside. This week's sustained break below the $23.30-$23.20 confluence – comprising the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a short-term ascending trend-line – was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
Hence, any subsequent move up towards the $23.00 round figure might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $23.20-$23.30 confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the recovery momentum towards the $23.60-$23.65 horizontal barrier before aiming to reclaim the $24.00 mark.
On the flip side, the $22.65-$22.60 area, or the weekly low, could act as immediate support. The XAG/USD, however, seems vulnerable to retesting the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area touched in June. Some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark will expose the $21.55-$21.50 intermediate support and the $21.00 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended towards the $21.00 round figure en route to the YTD low, or levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark touched in March.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|22.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.15
|Daily SMA50
|23.68
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23
|Previous Daily Low
|22.63
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
