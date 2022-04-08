On the flip side, the $24.50 area should now protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, currently around the $24.30 region. This is closely followed by the weekly low, around the $24.15-$24.10 region, and the $24.00 mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if broken would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAG/USD would then accelerate the fall towards the $23.60 intermediate support before dropping further to the $23.20-$23.15 zone.

Technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and have also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart . Hence, a convincing break through the aforementioned confluence hurdle would set the stage for further gains. The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the $25.00 psychological mark and accelerate the momentum towards the $25.35-$25.40 resistance zone. The upward trajectory could eventually lift spot prices to the $25.75-$25.80 area en-route the $26.00 round-figure mark.

Silver edged higher for the third straight day on Friday and climbed to the $24.65-$24.70 region during the early European session. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum beyond the 200-hour SMA, though any meaningful upside seems elusive. The XAG/USD was last seen flirting with the top boundary of a three-day-old ascending channel. This is followed by a downward sloping trend-line extending from the high touched on March 31, around the $24.80 region, which should act as a strong barrier.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.