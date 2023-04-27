- Silver price continues to trade below the $25.00 figure as support takes hold around $24.80.
- XAG/USD has been trading sideways, bracing around the 20-day EMA at $24.70 for the last three days.
Silver price trends downwards for the third straight day, though it stays above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) after dipping to a daily low of $24.51. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $24.81, below its opening price by 0.25%.
XAG/USD Price Action
The XAG/USD is trading sideways, as it has been since April 18. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), after bolstering the XAG/USD towards its YTD high of $26.08, has retreated, aiming towards the neutral area, as sellers continue to enter the market, as XAG/USD so far had failed to crack the 20-day EMA at $24.70. if XAG/USD sellers break below the latter, the next support would be a downslope resistance trendline, turned support, drawn from January highs, that passes around $24.20-30, ahead of posing a challenge to the $24.00 figure.
On the flip side, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the April 25 daily high at $25.23, followed by the April 20 cycle high at $25.49. The next resistance remains the YTD high at $26.08, followed by the last year’s high at $26.94.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|24.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.89
|Daily SMA50
|22.94
|Daily SMA100
|23.18
|Daily SMA200
|21.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.23
|Previous Daily Low
|24.73
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 following earlier drop
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.1000 on Thursday after having erased its daily losses following the US GDP data. The risk rally witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2450 as risk mood improved
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2450 after having declined below that level after the US Q1 GDP report. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to extend its rebound and allows the pair to edge higher.
Gold stays in red near $1,980 as US yields push higher
Gold price fell sharply and broke below $1,990 with the immediate reaction to the US GDP data. Markets seem to be paying more attention to inflation-related components of the GDP report rather than the disappointing growth reading, boosting US yields and weighing on XAU/USD.
Top 3 cryptos with most active developers: Cardano, Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano lead the crypto ecosystem in terms of development activity based on a recent report. Analysts believe that a large volume of GitHub commits in DOT and ADA signal utility, relevance and long-term potential.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.