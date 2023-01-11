- Silver price remains depressed below 200-HMA, prints three-day downtrend.
- Bullish MACD signals, steady RSI can defend buyers around short-term key support.
- Buyers need validation from $24.00 to retake control.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds lower ground near $23.60 amid early Wednesday’s sluggish markets. In doing so, the bright metal drops for the third consecutive day despite positive mild losses.
That said, the quote’s sustained trading below the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) keeps the sellers hopeful. Even so, the bullish MACD signals and mostly steady RSI (14) hint at limited downside room.
As a result, an upward-sloping support line from the last Thursday, around $23.50 by the press time, appears to put a floor under the XAG/USD.
In a case where the Silver sellers manage to conquer the $23.50 support, the monthly low of $23.11 and the $23.00 round figure will gain major attention.
However, the $22.50 appears a tough nut to crack for XAG/USD bears afterward as it comprises the June 2022 peak and late December’s trough.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 200-HMA, close to $23.80 at the latest, isn’t enough for the Silver buyer’s conviction as a downward-sloping resistance line from January 03, close to $23.90, should test the quote’s further advances.
Also acting as an upside hurdle is the $24.00 round figure, a break of which could quickly propel prices towards challenging the monthly high, currently around $24.55.
Silver price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|23.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.69
|Daily SMA50
|22.48
|Daily SMA100
|20.8
|Daily SMA200
|21.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.77
|Previous Daily Low
|23.43
|Previous Weekly High
|24.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
