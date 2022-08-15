- Silver price is upward biased from a monthly chart perspective.
- In the weekly chart, XAG/USD remains below its 200-week EMA, downward biased.
- XAG/USD daily chart illustrates silver as neutral-to-downwards, though a bearish-engulfing candle pattern suggests a leg-down is on the cards.
Silver price edges lower during Monday’s North American session, down by 2.40% courtesy of US dollar strength, despite falling US Treasury bond yields, ahead of the release of the last FOMC monetary policy minutes. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD formed a bearish-engulfing candle pattern, trading at $20.23.
Silver Price Analysis (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
The white metal outlook looks more positive than negative from a monthly chart perspective. July’s price action formed a dragonfly-doji in a crowded area with the 50, 100, and 200-monthly MAs lying around the $18.48-$20.17 region, which could pave the way for further gains. On the topside, the 20-month EMA at $23.81 might cap further XAG/USD gains.
In the meantime, the XAG/USD weekly chart portrays the non-yielding metal struggling at the 200-week MA, at $20.60. Nevertheless, unless sellers push silver below $19.80, buyers could remain hopeful of higher prices, though they would face a wall of resistance at around $21.48, the 20-week EMA. Once cleared, it would pave the way towards the 50-week EMA at $22.73, ahead of the 100-week at $24.11.
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays silver as neutral-to-downwards biased. As previously mentioned, a bearish-engulfing candle pattern surfaced. Still, the 50-day EMA at $20.18 is a difficult support level to overcome for sellers, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming lower, towards the 50-midline, might open the door for further losses.
If XAG/USD sellers achieve a daily close below the above-mentioned, the XAG/USD next support would be the $20.00 figure, which, once cleared, could test the 20-day EMA at $19.73. On the flip side, if XAG/USD buyers hold the fort above the former, then the XAG/USD first resistance would be the $21.00 figure. Break below will expose crucial resistance levels, like the 50-day EMA at $21.68, followed by the 200-day EMA at $22.68.
Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.93
|Today daily open
|20.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.67
|Daily SMA50
|20.24
|Daily SMA100
|21.75
|Daily SMA200
|22.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.84
|Previous Daily Low
|20.24
|Previous Weekly High
|20.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.64
