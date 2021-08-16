Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends 100-hour SMA support, at lest for now

- Silver came under some fresh selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
- A sustained move beyond the $24.00 mark is needed to negate the negative outlook.
Silver witnessed some selling on the first day of a new week and eroded a part of Friday's strong move up to multi-day tops, around the $23.80-85 region. Despite the pullback, the commodity, so far, has managed to hold its neck above 100-hour SMA support, around the $23.45 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point and allow traders to grab some intraday opportunities.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and have again started drifting into the negative territory on the 1-hour chart. This, in turn, supports prospects for further intraday losses. Hence, a subsequent slide towards the $23.25 region, en-route the $23.00 round-figure marks, seems a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with support marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $25.92-$22.17 sharp fall.
A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move. The XAG/USD might then aim to challenge YTD lows, around the 22.20 region touched last Monday.
On the flip side, the $23.80-85 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle. This is followed by the 50% Fibo. level, around the $24.00 mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The XAG/USD might then surpass an intermediate resistance near the $24.35-40 horizontal zone and test the next relevant hurdle marked by the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $24.55-60 region.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|23.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.75
|Daily SMA50
|25.79
|Daily SMA100
|26.16
|Daily SMA200
|25.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.83
|Previous Daily Low
|23.17
|Previous Weekly High
|24.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.17
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
