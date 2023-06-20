- XAG/USD has moved downward after breaking support levels, remaining above the 200-day EMA at $22.96, which is now under pressure.
- Oscillators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and three-day Rate of Change (RoC) indicate a negative scenario for Silver.
- If the price surpasses the May 26 low, Silver could potentially drop to the $21.00 level.
- If buyers can push XAG/USD back above the 100-day EMA at $23.54, a challenge to $24.00 could be expected.
Silver price plunges more than 3%, and sellers are eyeing a challenge of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as overall US Dollar (USD) strength drives the financial markets on Tuesday. Fed speakers will cross newswires, while the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony at the US Congress dampened the market mood. At the time of writing, XAG/USD exchanges hands at $23.14 after hitting a daily high of $24.02.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD has shifted downward biased after cracking support levels. Yet stills above the 200-day EMA ) at $22.96, which is up for grabs, as Silver’s spot price continues to nosedive during the North American session. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator portray a negative scenario for XAG’s buyers, with the RSI turning negative, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) is at its lowest level since May 25.
That said, the XAG/USD first support would be the $23.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 200-day EMA, followed by the May 26 low at $22.68. if XAG/USD surpasses the latter, Silver could plummet to the $21.00 handle. Conversely, if XAG/USD buyers reclaim the 100-day EMA at $23.54, they could challenge $24.00.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.47
|Today daily open
|23.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.64
|Daily SMA50
|24.41
|Daily SMA100
|23.36
|Daily SMA200
|22.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.2
|Previous Daily Low
|23.89
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May. The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.