Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to modest gains, upside seems limited

- Silver edged higher on Wednesday and move away from two-and-half-month lows.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
- A sustained move beyond the $26.20-30 hurdle is needed to negate the bearish bias.
Silver gained some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of mid-$25.00s, or two-and-half-month lows. The uptick, however, lacked any bullish conviction and the commodity, so far, remained capped below the $26.00 round-figure mark.
The XAG/USD, so far, has been showing some resilience below an important confluence region comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up. The mentioned support is pegged near the $25.70-65 region and is closely followed by the overnight swing lows, which if broken will set the stage for a further depreciating move.
Meanwhile, the commodity's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery move favours bearish traders. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory. Hence, any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly near the $26.20-30 supply zone.
From current levels, the $25.55-50 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below should pave the way for a fall towards the key $25.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the $24.80 region would turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to extend the slide towards the $24.00 mark en-route YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 area touched in March.
Conversely, a sustained strength beyond the $26.20-30 strong barrier will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-covering move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the positive move towards the $26.55-60 hurdle before eventually climbing to the $26.85 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level This is closely followed by the $27.00 mark, above which the next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-$27.00s.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|25.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.91
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.55
|Daily SMA200
|25.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.12
|Previous Daily Low
|25.52
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.55
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 on hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3850 benefiting from BOE member Haldane's call to unwind QE amid a rising risk of inflation. Earlier, sterling suffered from a downgrade to UK GDP data.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.