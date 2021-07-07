Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-$26.00s

- Silver edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the overnight losses.
- The emergence of dip-buying near the $26.00 mark supports prospects for further gains.
- Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Silver regained positive traction on Wednesday and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the $26.35-40 region during the early European session, reversing a major part of the overnight losses.
The XAG/USD on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $26.75-80 resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up. The pullback, however, lacked any follow-through, instead was bought into near the $26.00 round-figure mark.
Given that the XAG/USD had shown resilience below the $25.70 confluence support, the emergence of some dip-buying supports prospects for additional gains. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bullish bias and warrant some caution.
From current levels, any subsequent move up beyond the $26.45 horizontal zone might continue to confront resistance near the $26.80 region (38.2% Fibo.). This is followed by the $27.00 mark, above which the XAG/USD could climb further to 23.6% Fibo., around mid-$27.00s.
On the flip side, the $26.00 remains strong support to defend ahead of the $25.70 region. The latter comprises the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key pivotal point. This is followed by June monthly swing lows, around mid-$25.00s.
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support levels will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards challenging the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|26.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.53
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.5
|Daily SMA200
|25.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.78
|Previous Daily Low
|26.01
|Previous Weekly High
|26.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
