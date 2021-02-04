Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears gearing up for a run towards $25

- Silver teases a rectangle breakdown on the hourly sticks.
- Retail-buying frenzy cools off, CME 18% margin weighs.
- XAG bears eye $25 amid bearish RSI.
Silver (XAG/USD) is seeing the ‘sell the bounce’ strategy in play so far this Thursday, as the bulls continue to face rejection on every attempt to regain the $27 mark.
The bears yearn for acceptance below the critical horizontal trendline support at $26.30, which would then confirm a rectangle break down on the hourly chart.
Silver Price Chart: Hourly
The downside break could open floors for a test of the measured target near $25.30, below which the $25 level could come into play.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, currently trading at 38.85, indicating that there is more room to the downside.
Alternatively, recapturing the 200-hourly moving average (HMA) at $26.51 would prompt the XAG bulls to take on the 21-HMA barrier at $26.74.
The next crucial hurdle awaits at $26.86, where the bearish 100-HMA lies.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.57
|Today daily open
|26.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.87
|Daily SMA50
|25.43
|Daily SMA100
|24.83
|Daily SMA200
|22.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.19
|Previous Daily Low
|26.4
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
