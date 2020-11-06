Silver Price Analysis: Upside momentum fizzles above $25.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver bulls catch a breather around one-month high.
  • 50-day SMA offers immediate support, bulls to have a bumpy road ahead.

Silver prices drop to $25.14, down 0.98% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The white metal surged to the highest since October 12 the previous day while crossing 50-day SMA.

However, the inability to cross a broad horizontal resistance area comprising the lows marked during the mid-August and early-September, as well as October high, seems to drag the quote off-late.

Should the bullion declines below the nearby rest-point of 50-day SMA, at $25.00 now, multiple stops around $24.55/50 can please the silver sellers ahead of highlighting the one-week-old support line, at $23.55 now.

Meanwhile, a clear break of the $25.55/85 resistance region will escalate the commodity’s rise towards a falling trend line from September 01, currently around $26.30.

During the silver bulls’ reign past-$26.30, the mid-September peak surrounding $27.60 will gain market attention.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.16
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.87%
Today daily open 25.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.35
Daily SMA50 25.05
Daily SMA100 23.8
Daily SMA200 20.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.42
Previous Daily Low 23.87
Previous Weekly High 24.68
Previous Weekly Low 22.59
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7300 on RBA monetary policy statement

AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7300 on RBA monetary policy statement

AUD/USD is off the lows but the upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 amid negative S&P 500 futures. RBA leaves doors open for more QE while dismissing the need for further rate cuts. US President Donald Trump lags in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Biden has 260+ votes.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month even as Trump stays hopeful

USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month even as Trump stays hopeful

USD/JPY remains depressed near March 12 low after dropping the most in 10 weeks. Stimulus hopes propel risks, drag DXY to one-month bottom. Japan’s Overall House Hold Spending recovered, US NFP, election updates in the spotlight.

USD/JPY News

Gold wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months

Gold wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months

Gold seesaws in a $10 range after rallying to the highest since September 21. The yellow metal keeps the range between $1,942 and $1,952 established in the last hours of Thursday’s US session. 

Gold news

Fed Analysis: Powell adds fuel to the market fire by defending QE, rally set to extend

Fed Analysis: Powell adds fuel to the market fire by defending QE, rally set to extend

How can the Federal Reserve compete with the dramatic US elections? It probably cannot steal the show but is adding fuel to the market fire. 

Read more

WTI little changed, around $38.40 after Fed’s statement

WTI little changed, around $38.40 after Fed’s statement

Front-month WTI futures remain moving around $38.40 after Federal Reserve released its decision to keep the Fed Funds Rate and the target for assets purchases unchanged.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures