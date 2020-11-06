Silver Price Analysis: Upside momentum fizzles above $25.00

- Silver bulls catch a breather around one-month high.
- 50-day SMA offers immediate support, bulls to have a bumpy road ahead.
Silver prices drop to $25.14, down 0.98% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The white metal surged to the highest since October 12 the previous day while crossing 50-day SMA.
However, the inability to cross a broad horizontal resistance area comprising the lows marked during the mid-August and early-September, as well as October high, seems to drag the quote off-late.
Should the bullion declines below the nearby rest-point of 50-day SMA, at $25.00 now, multiple stops around $24.55/50 can please the silver sellers ahead of highlighting the one-week-old support line, at $23.55 now.
Meanwhile, a clear break of the $25.55/85 resistance region will escalate the commodity’s rise towards a falling trend line from September 01, currently around $26.30.
During the silver bulls’ reign past-$26.30, the mid-September peak surrounding $27.60 will gain market attention.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87%
|Today daily open
|25.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.35
|Daily SMA50
|25.05
|Daily SMA100
|23.8
|Daily SMA200
|20.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.42
|Previous Daily Low
|23.87
|Previous Weekly High
|24.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.59
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.46
