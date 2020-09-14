Silver Price Analysis: The triangle pattern is still holding ahead of this weeks FOMC meeting

- Silver has moved 1.89% higher on Monday as the dollar weakens.
- There is a big triangle chart pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver has the problem of being both a precious and industrial metal. It does have a safe haven status and can track the movement of gold but the price action does often correlate with copper and iron ore. At the moment the chart structure is not really as bullish as gold as the trendline connecting to peaks is still intact. Gold broke the trendline which could be a more bullish signal.
Looking at the chart, the obvious key feature is the triangle pattern. This has formed because in this consolidation the price has made some higher lows and lower highs. The price is slowly moving toward the apex of the pattern and this week's FOMC could provide enough volatility for a breakout.
On the downside, the red line just above USD 26 per troy ounce looks like a firm support level. So if the greenback does strengthen this level could be a sticky point.
The indicators are both on the up. The MACD signal lines and histogram are above the mid-level and the Relative Strength Index is above 50. There is still room for the indictors to move higher, especially the Relative Strength Index as it has not reached the overbought zone.
The trend is still an uptrend and this period seems like a large consolidation pattern. This week's Fed meeting could be the fundamental catalyst that the market needs for the pattern to break and if there is an upside break the recent high at USD 29.85 per troy ounce could be tested.
Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|1.83
|Today daily open
|26.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.12
|Daily SMA50
|24.6
|Daily SMA100
|20.77
|Daily SMA200
|18.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.04
|Previous Daily Low
|26.57
|Previous Weekly High
|27.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.85
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
