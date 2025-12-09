TRENDING:
Silver Price Analysis: Hits record high but RSI divergence hints at caution

  • Silver hits a new all-time high at $60.75, with bulls targeting $61.00, $61.50 and $62.00 next.
  • Bearish RSI divergence shows fading momentum despite higher highs, hinting at possible upside exhaustion.
  • A break below $60.00 could trigger a deeper correction toward $56.49 and major support near $54.46.
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) price extended its gains on Tuesday and refreshed its previous all-time high of $60.57 hit earlier, gaining more than 4% on the day and, so far, 110% year to date. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $60.65 after reaching $60.75, the current record high for the grey metal.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture suggests further upside is seen, with $61.00 as the next key resistance level. Nevertheless, a negative divergence emerged, as Silver’s trend up respected the successive series of higher lows and higher highs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to clear the highest high, an indication of a negative divergence.

If XAG/USD clears $61.00, the next key resistance levels would be $61.50 and $62.00. Conversely, Silver’s drop below $60 would expose the December 4 swing low of $56.49, ahead of extending its losses towards the October 17 high turned support at $54.46.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

