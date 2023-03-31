Silver Price Analysis: Further XAG/USD decline hinges on $23.30 breakdown

Share:

Silver price retreats from two-month high, snaps three-day winning streak.

Fortnight-old bullish channel restricts immediate downside ahead of the key SMAs.

Overbought RSI suggests further pullback in XAG/USD price but bears are far from sight.

Silver price (XAG/USD) pares weekly gains at the highest levels in two months, mildly offered near $23.85 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal prints the first daily loss in four ahead of the key inflation data from Eurozone and the US.

The precious metal’s latest weakness could be linked to a pullback from the resistance line of a two-week-old bullish channel. The XAG/USD retreat also justifies the overbought RSI (14).

However, bullish MACD signals and the stated channel formation keep the Silver bears off the table unless the quote breaks the $23.30 mark, comprising the stated channel’s lower line.

Even so, the 100-SMA and 200-SMA can challenge the bullion’s additional downside near $22.30 and $21.70.

Should the Silver price remains bearish past $21.70, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the $20.00 round figure and then to the monthly low of $19.90 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, XAG/USD recovery needs to cross the immediate channel’s top line, close to $24.05 at the latest.

However, the yearly high marked in February around $24.65 can challenge the Silver buyers before giving back control to them.

Silver: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected