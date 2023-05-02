Silver Price Analysis: Failures to cross 10-DMA favor XAG/USD downside below $25.00

Share:

Silver price stays defensive after reversing from three-week high.

Repeated pullbacks from 10-DMA, bearish MACD signals keep XAG/USD sellers hopeful.

Three-week-long bearish channel restricts immediate Silver price moves ahead of previous resistance line from January.

Silver (XAG/USD) price seesaws around $25.00 as markets portray traders’ anxiety ahead of the key data/events on early Tuesday, after reversing from a three-week top the previous day.

In doing so, the XAG/USD remains within a three-week-old bearish trend channel while staying below the 10-DMA hurdle since April 19.

On only the failure to cross the 10-DMA and a bearish channel but the downbeat MACD signals also keep the Silver price on the seller’s radar.

However, the stated downward-sloping channel’s bottom line, close to $24.50, puts a floor under the Silver price ahead of the resistance-turned-support line stretched from early January, near $24.00 by the press time.

It’s worth noting that the XAG/USD weakness past $24.00 won’t hesitate to direct the commodity price toward January’s low near $22.75.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 10-DMA level of $25.10 can favor the Silver buyers to prod the top line of the aforementioned bearish channel, around $25.90 at the latest.

Following that, the Year-To-Date (YTD) high of around $26.10 and the April 2022 peak near $26.25 will be in the spotlight.

Overall, the Silver price is likely to remain depressed inside a bearish chart formation.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected