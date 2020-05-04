Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD kicks in the week sidelined just below $15.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Silver is starting the week by trading just below $15.00/oz key level.
  • The level to beat for bulls stay the 15.43 resistance.  
 
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD stays sidelined just below $15.00/oz and the 50 and 100 SMAs but above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The correction originating from the 2020 lows remains intact as silver consolidated throughout April. Moreover, it is worth noting that 15.00 was also pivotal last month. Therefore, in the medium-term bulls can still be looking for a break above the 15.43 resistance opening the gates to the 15.85 and 16.50 levels. On the flip side, 14.50 can act as support followed by 13.90 price level.
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 14.50, 13.90, 13.25
 
 
Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.01
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 15.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.18
Daily SMA50 15.35
Daily SMA100 16.57
Daily SMA200 17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.06
Previous Daily Low 14.75
Previous Weekly High 15.51
Previous Weekly Low 14.7
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.44

 

 

