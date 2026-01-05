Silver (XAG/USD) jumps at the start of the week and trades around $75.10 on Monday at the time of writing, up 3.50% on the day. The white metal benefits from a strong increase in demand for safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical tensions, following the US military intervention against Venezuela over the weekend.

Markets react to the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who have been transferred out of the country and are expected to appear in federal court. Washington has also warned that further military action remains possible if the interim authorities fail to meet US demands. This backdrop fuels concerns about prolonged regional instability and supports demand for precious metals, which are traditionally sought during periods of political and geopolitical uncertainty.

The bullish move in Silver is part of a broader trend across the precious metals complex, also supported by developments in the Gold (XAU/USD) market. Persistent tensions on multiple international fronts, combined with a risk-averse market environment, reinforce demand for defensive assets and indirectly support the white metal.

Additionally, expectations of an accommodative monetary policy in the United States (US) remain a key factor. Investors increasingly price in further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as Silver, providing additional support to prices.

Market participants now turn their attention to upcoming US macroeconomic releases, starting with the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) later in the day. A stronger-than-expected reading could temporarily support the US Dollar (USD) and cap gains in XAG/USD. Later in the week, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will also be closely watched to refine expectations around the future path of US monetary policy.