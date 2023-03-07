Silver is sinking into support on hawkish Fed

- Silver, XAG/USD is under pressure as US Dollar rallies.
- Federal Reserve Powell strikes an uber-hawkish tone to Congress.
Silver has dropped like the heavyweight that it is, breaking through a couple of layers of key support following uber rhetoric from the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Silver, or XAG/USD, is down some 4.26% after falling from a high of $21.1412 to a low of $20.0853.
In remarks to Congress, Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank will stay the course until the job is done. He also said that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated, adding that the Fed is and will be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data indicates it is warranted:
"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."
Meanwhile, Fed funds futures traders have now raised bets that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting to 56% and a 25 basis points increase is now seen as just a 44% likelihood. Traders are now also pricing for the rate to peak at 5.57% in September and the US Dollar is firmly bid as result.
As a consequence, the DXY index, a measure of the US Dollar vs. a basket of currencies, vaulted 105 the figure in a move that started out from 104.43 and kept going until 105.435. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose to 4% before easing back to 3.96%, remaining marginally below the three-month high of 4.07% touched on March 2nd as investors assessed the pace of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.18
|Today daily open
|21.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.51
|Daily SMA50
|22.81
|Daily SMA100
|22.14
|Daily SMA200
|20.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.31
|Previous Daily Low
|20.98
|Previous Weekly High
|21.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
