Saudi Energy Minister: effective global oil cuts above 19 million bpd – Reuters

As per Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said on Monday that effective global oil supply cuts would amount to around 19.5 million barrels per day (bpd), taking into account the reduction pact agreed by OPEC+, pledges by other G20 nations and oil purchases into reserves.
Key quotes
OPEC+ said it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, after four days of talks and following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to arrest the oil price decline.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters via a conference call that G20 nations outside the OPEC+ alliance had pledged to cut about 3.7 million bpd of oil supply, while oil purchases into reserves (SPRs) were seen at 200 million barrels over the next couple of months, according to the IEA.
Prince Abdulaziz also said the kingdom could cut oil output below its current quota of 8.5 million bpd if there was a need by the market over the coming months and if any reductions were done collectively with other producers on a pro-rata basis.
OPEC+ meets next in June via teleconference to decide on output policy.
Market implications
Due to the closing hours of the US settlement, oil prices fail to provide a much reaction to the news. However, it did bounce from $22.20 at the last minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD post modest losses despite the dollar’s weakness
The greenback was among the weakest currencies at the beginning of the week, although the shared currency was unable to attract buyers. EUR/USD capped by sellers around 1.0950.
AUD/USD extends rally amid gold’s demand
The Aussie rallied against its American rival, with AUD/USD surpassing 0.6400 as soaring gold prices fueled demand for the commodity-linked currency. Gold trades at its highest since November 2012.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
The price of oil has been in a chop on Easter Monday with European still out on holidays and the US thinner than usual and less volume going through, despite the weekend's news of an OPEC+ accord on a production cut.