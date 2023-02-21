Russian President Putin: Our task is to lead our economy to new frontiers

Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his state of the nation address to Russia’s Federal Assembly, addressing both houses of parliament.

Russian economy shrank by 2.1% in 2022.

Russian business has rebuilt logistics.

We will continue working with our partners on new settlement systems.

It's not us who cut settlements in dollars, they do it with their own hands.

We have everything to provide security and sustainable development of our country.

We will be able to export 55-60 mln t of grain.

I am sure we have possibility for breakthrough in other sectors.

Unemployment is at historic low.

We have new niches after withdrawal of western companies.

Changes of structure of our economy is vital.

Our task is to lead our economy to new frontiers.

We will expand foreign ties, new logistic corridors.

We will develop ports of Black, Azov Seas.

We expect cooperation to enhance with India, Iran, Pakistan.