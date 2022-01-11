Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN falling below its IPO price?

- RIVN stock closes nearly 6% lower on Monday.
- Rivian stock falls despite a strong intraday turnaround for the Nasdaq.
- RIVN is yet to close below its $78 IPO price.
Rivian (RIVN) stock is approaching its $78 IPO level with each passing day as 2022 starts tumultuously for high growth stocks. The landscape of rising rates and investor caution has seen high-growth names fail to live up to their self-descriptive names. The result is a slump for growth and meme stocks, while old school, boring names such as financials, food and value take the garlands and investment flows thus far.
Rivian (RIVN) stock news
To add to the overall landscape on a broad basis outlined above, we do have some very negative stock-specific news for Rivian this morning. According to Reuters, Rivian produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021 in line with the company's reduced estimates. COO Rod Copes has left the company.
Rivian had initially forecast production of 1,200 vehicles for 2021 but said in December it would miss these targets. While a miss at the startup phase may not seem too significant, losing a key executive is not exactly reassuring for investors. The announcement of a replacement does present an opportunity for reassurance, so watch this space. However, Rivian said that the COO's departure was a retirement that was planned for months, according to CNBC, and that the duties have been taken up by other executives. A big signing would help alleviate investor concerns, so this statement makes that look less likely in our view. Currently, Rivian shares are down again in Tuesday's premarket.
Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast
The chart is still pretty much in its infancy on this one, but we did witness a triangle breakout. The target of this breakout is $75. The target of a triangle breakout is the size of the entry wave. Closing below the IPO price at $78 has yet to happen, but Tuesday may be the day. That would set some alarm bells ringing and see further selling momentum and stop losses. The triangle low at $88.40 is the first resistance and corresponds to the yearly VWAP. $75.13 is the intraday low from this week and thus the key support. Below will likely see more momentum selling.
RIVN 4-hour chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.