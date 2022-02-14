Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Is RIVN a better bet than TSLA and LCID with Soros backing?

- RIVN stock lost more ground on Friday as markets remained weak.
- More losses are likely on Monday as Russia-Ukraine fears mount.
- Latest filings show Soros Fund has a decent stake in Rivian.
Rivian (RIVN) shares finished the week in a subdued manner after trying a mid-week recovery. Friday saw more losses for the electric vehicle startup as global equities took fright from yet more worrying inflation data. RIVN closed down a whopping 9% at $58.85. $50 is now definitely in sight. Other EV manufacturers fared equally poorly with Lucid Group (LCID) falling over 7% and sector leader Tesla (TSLA) falling just under 5%.
Rivian Stock News
Rivian did see some interesting news over the weekend with the latest hedge fund filings. It would appear from these that Soros Fund Management bought nearly $2 billion worth of shares in Rivian. According to Reuters, the fund owned just under 20 million shares to the end of December last year. We do not know if these were bought in the IPO process or when. We also do not know if the shares are still held by the fund as the data is to the end of December. However, based on the performance year to date, we estimate the transaction is down nearly $1 billion dollars. Rivian is down 43% year to date. Benzinga also reported on Friday that Rivian shares were being hit on concerns over production delays. This was an issue in the last quarterly earnings report. The overall value of the fund is $7.3 billion, and so Rivian represents a large bet.
2022 has not been kind to investors in the EV sector. TSLA is down 18%, RIVN is down 43% and LCID is down 32% for the year so far. Given that Rivian and Lucid are at a much earlier stage of development than Tesla, they will likely continue to underperform. High growth stocks with little to no profit will continue to underperform. Thursday's increasing inflation figure will see this trend continue until at least the next quarter.
Rivian Stock Forecast
We identified the volume shelf below $56, which would likely see a quick move to $50. This is still in the cards. Also of note is the stairs formation from the last three brief rallies, though rally is hardly descriptive. It is merely a pause in the downtrend. The same formation has set up again and with the target set at $50 and below.
Rivian (RIVN) stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350, Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD is treading water around 1.1350, consolidating Friday's sell-off. Risk appetite improves after Ukraine requests a meeting with Russia. Fed’s Bullard, ECB’s Lagarde awaited ahead of the FOMC Minutes due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit and Ukraine risks
GBP/USD is grinding lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar holds the recent gains amid stabilizing Treasury yields. Brexit fears stay on the table over NI deadlock. The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes a rally towards $1,878 amid Ukraine tensions
Gold price is taking a breather after a blistering $40 rally seen on Friday, which drove the bright metal to the highest level in three months at $1,866. Reports about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine this week roiled markets and triggered a massive flight to safety into gold price.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.