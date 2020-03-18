The hunt is on for a cure and vaccines for COVID-19. Piper Sandler says Remdesivir could be approved very soon for COVID-19.

Earlier in the month, Pfizer Inc was reported to be considering a collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech SE to develop vaccines for COVID-19 using BioNTech's mRNA-based drug development platform, Pfizer's R&D head told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters reported that Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten was one of the pharmaceutical executives who attended a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss possible vaccines and treatments for the fast-spreading virus at the start of this month.

"Dolsten also gave more details about the company's efforts to develop potential anti-viral treatments for the virus, which are currently being screened by a third-party company to see how it performs against the virus in a laboratory setting. Pfizer said these compounds could potentially be used in conjunction with another antiviral treatment being developed by Gilead Sciences GILD.O called remdesivir, which is further along in the development process."

