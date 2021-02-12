Record $58.1 billion pours into global equity funds – BofA

US large-cap stocks attracted hot money over the past week, as a record $58.1 billion poured into global equity funds, according to the weekly fund flow data released by Bank of America Global Research (BofA).

Key takeaways (via Reuters)

“US equities attracted $36.3 billion inflows, the highest ever, with large-cap funds taking in $25.1 billion in the week to Wednesday.”

“Cash funds lost $10.6 billion, while gold recorded its first outflows in two months with $800 million fleeing.”

