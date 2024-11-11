RBNZ Survey: NZ two-year inflation expectations increase to 2.12% QoQ in Q4 2024

New Zealand's (NZ) inflation expectations were a mixed bag on a 12-month and a two-year time frame for the fourth quarter of 2024, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest monetary conditions survey showed on Monday.
Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, increased slightly to 2.12% in Q4 from 2.03% seen in Q3 2024 of this year.
NZ average one-year inflation expectations extended its decline to 2.05% in Q4 vs. 2.40% in the third quarter of 2024.
NZD/USD reaction to inflation expectations
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) picks up a fresh bid on an uptick in inflation expectations. At press time, NZD/USD is adding 0.07% on the day to trade near 0.5970.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.28%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.43%
|0.24%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.34%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.11%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.43%
|-0.34%
|-0.19%
|-0.50%
|-0.37%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.24%
|0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.00%
|0.50%
|0.18%
|-0.07%
|0.11%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.37%
|0.28%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|CHF
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.29%
|0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
