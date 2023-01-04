According to MNI, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) believes that “accumulated savings, a tight jobs market and spending cuts will make higher interest rates manageable for most homeowners.”
This comes as AUD400 billion of fixed-rate mortgages mature in 2023 and home prices are set to add to eight straight months of declines.
Citing sources familiar with the RBA thinking, MNI noted: “The full impact of the cumulative 300bps of tightening since May will become evident over coming months as higher cash rates are passed through to variable-rate mortgages, but a particular focus is on borrowers who fixed rates at historic lows and will confront a significant increase in repayments as the bulk of pandemic-era fixed rate deals mature this year. Fixed-rate mortgages peaked at around 40% of all home loans in early 2022.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery appears capped by 21DMA at 1.0605 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.0600 amid a broad US Dollar retreat. Hawkish ECB-speak power the Euro amid weak US Treasury yields. EUR/USD is not out of the woods yet amid a symmetrical triangle breakdown.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.2000 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD has turned sideways below 1.2000 as investors await US ISM PMI data for fresh cues. Cable is defending mild gains, as the US Dollar retreat amid a broad sell-off in the US Treasury yields amid a cautiously optimistic mood. Fed Minutes also eyed.
Gold eyes next resistance at $1,858 amid triangle breakout Premium
Gold price is holding sizable gains on its four-day uptrend on Wednesday, helped by a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. Risk appetite and pre-Fed Minutes positioning drag the US Dollar lower.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price prediction: January 2021 lows might be closer than you think
Hedera Hashgraph price has been on a consistent decline since even before the FTX collapse impacted the crypto market. However, unlike many of the major altcoins, HBAR has been unsuccessful in recovering any of its recent losses, noting another significant dip over the last few days.
2023: A year of transition, to what?
2023 should see a change of direction in key economic variables. Headline inflation should decline significantly, central bank rates should reach their cyclical peak and the US and the euro area should spend part of the year in recession.