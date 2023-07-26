Powell speech: We believe monetary policy is restrictive

Share:

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook and responds to questions from the press after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5% following the July policy meeting.

Key quotes

"We haven't made a decision to go every other meeting."

"We haven't made any decisions about any future meetings."

"The inter-meeting data came in broadly in line with expectations."

"June CPI was welcome but was only one month's report."

"Will be looking at the whole broader picture, looking for moderate growth."

"If data suggests more hikes are needed, that is the judgment we'll make."

"We believe monetary policy is restrictive."

"We have 8 weeks to September and looking at all the data until then."

