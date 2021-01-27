Powell speech: Real unemployment rate is closer to 10%

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Fiscal response we've seen to this downturn has been strong, sustained."

"We are a long way from a full recovery."

"Judgment on how much to spend, in what way is for Congress to decide."

"Not for us to play a role in talking about specific policies."

"Real unemployment rate is closer to 10%."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.