Powell speech: Fed projections are not a plan or decision

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5-5.25% following the June policy meeting.

Key quotes

"At this meeting, considering how far and fast we have moved, judged it prudent to hold rates steady."

"Fed projections are not a plan or decision."

"Will continue to make decisions meeting by meeting."

"Reducing inflation is likely to require below trend growth, some softening of labor conditions."

