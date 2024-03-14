- The Pound Sterling trades back and forth as investors await a fresh trigger.
- The UK economy returns to growth after contracting in the second half of 2023.
- Market sentiment remains calm ahead of US data.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range around 1.2800 in Thursday’s London session as investors seek fresh guidance on the Bank of England’s (BoE) next moves in terms of interest rates. The GBP/USD pair trades sideways as investors look for clues about when the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates.
The near-term appeal of the Cable is uncertain as the stubborn United States inflation data for February has reinforced fears that the Fed could delay plans to reduce interest rates. Currently, markets broadly expect that the Fed will make this move in June.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds to 102.90 ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data for February, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. These indicators could provide fresh cues about the Fed’s rate-cut timing for this year.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling remains confined in tight range ahead of US data
- The Pound Sterling consolidates in a tight range around 1.2800 against the US Dollar. The pair trades broadly unchanged after Wednesday’s release of the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and factory data for January, which showed the economy grew by 0.2% as expected, boosted by higher demand at retailers and sales of house-building materials. Meanwhile, Industrial Production remained weak.
- The expected growth in the UK economy at the start of 2024 has brought some relief to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections, which must be held no later than the end of January 2025. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "While the last few years have been tough, today's numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy,” Reuters reported.
- The UK economy has returned to growth after falling into a technical recession in the second half of 2023. However, it is too early to say that the recession was shallow and the economy has come out of it until data for the first quarter as a whole shows an expansion. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts the UK economy to grow by 0.8% in 2024.
- Going forward, market expectations for the Bank of England rate cuts will drive the Pound Sterling’s next moves. Investors’ bets for the BoE reducing interest rates in the August meeting have strengthened on slower-than-expected wage growth in three months ending January.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling trades lacklustre near 1.2800
The Pound Sterling trades inside Wednesday’s range around 1.2800 as investors seek fresh economic triggers for further action. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2730 continues to slope higher, indicating a moderate near-term demand. The 1.2700 round-level support would be a strong cushion for the Pound Sterling bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 60.00-80.00 range, indicating that strong bullish momentum persists.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, as US data loom
EUR/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.0950 in the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data from the US docket. Speeches from the ECB policymakers will be also closely eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar and a cautious market mood could keep the gains capped ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the $2,150 area, or the weekly low and comes under some selling pressure on Thursday.
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price is consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The US Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report today, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.