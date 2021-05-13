Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Tensions mount on post-Brexit rules for financial services

GBP/USD analysis: Fresh bears face headwinds at 1.40 support
Cable extended Wednesday’s 0.64% fall and fell ticks ahead of psychological 1.40 support on Thursday. Fresh risk aversion on upbeat US inflation figures that fueled a fall in global equities, weighs heavily on risk sensitive pound. Bids at 1.40 zone (psychological/former multiple upside rejections / a number of option expiries) provided headwinds to fresh bears, keeping the price action above 1.40 for now, with softer dollar after better than expected US weekly jobless claims, contributing to support. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Tensions mount on post-Brexit rules for financial services
The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.4005 on the back of the persistent dollar’s demand, trimming most of its early losses ahead of the close to settle around 1.4040. The UK had a scarce macroeconomic calendar, as it only published the April RICS Housing Price Balance, which rose 75%, much better than the 62% expected. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Ends sideways trading
The release of the US Consumer Price Index caused two hours of high volatility during the mid-day of Wednesday. It was followed up by a decline. By the middle of Thursday's trading, the rate had passed the support of the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.4078 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.4064. Read more...
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD failed to recover above 1.2100
The shared currency remains under selling pressure against its American rival, trading in the 1.2080 area. Market players waiting for more hints in the form of April Retail Sales.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD respects the 10-day EMA
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA
Yearn Finance Price Forecast: YFI eyes consolidation after quick surge
Yearn Finance price tagged the channel’s upper trend line yesterday, falling just short of $100,000 and 261.8% Fibonacci extension target at $102,900. The sharp reversal from the trend line marks a significant turning point for YFI that will shift price action to consolidation from the uptrend beginning at the April 25 low.
US markets lead the recovery as jobless claims decline
Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing.