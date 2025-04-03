Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast:Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar as Trump tariffs fuel US recession

Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar as Trump tariffs fuel US recession risks
The Pound Sterling (GBP) surges to near 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American trading hours on Thursday, the highest level seen in almost six months. The GBP/USD pair soars as the US Dollar plummets after US President Donald Trump unveils worse-than-expected tariffs for his trading partners. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, nosedives to near 101.35. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sticks to strong gains near multi-month top, above mid-1.3000s
The GBP/USD pair gains strong follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday and advances to its highest level since October 2024 during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3000s, up 0.40% for the day, and seem poised to climb further amid a bearish US Dollar (USD).Read More...
GBP/USD rises to test new highs, absorbs Trump tariffs in stride
GBP/USD stepped into fresh bids at six-month highs on Wednesday after the Trump administration unveiled tariffs that overall came in better than many investors had feared based on President Donald Trump’s cavalcade of tariff threats since taking up residence in the White House 72 days ago. The exact details of the tariff proposals remain complex, but US consumers can expect to pay a flat 10% tariff on all imports into the US, alongside an additional 25% tariff on all automobiles and car parts, and varied “reciprocal” tariffs charged at different levels on a per-country basis. Donald Trump also took the opportunity to remind the world that he still intends to issue even further tariff packages on things like copper, microchips, and other basic imported consumer goods that underpin the entire US economy. Read More...
