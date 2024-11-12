Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weakens to near 1.2840

The London market session will kick off Tuesday with a fresh print in UK Average Earnings for September and UK Employment Change for the rolling three-month period ended in October. UK Average Earnings are expected to tick up to 3.9% for the annualized three-month period ended in September, up slightly from the previous period’s 3.8%. On net job additions, the UK is expected to shed around 50K jobs, down sharply from the previous period’s net increase of 373K. The UK’s Claimant Count Change is also expected to rise in October, forecast to increase to 30.5K MoM compared to the previous print of 27.9K. Read more...

GBP/USD skidded back into familiar lows on Monday, squirting back below the 1.2900 handle as Cable traders brace for the latest round of UK wages and jobs data due early Tuesday. The US market session was a quiet affair, with markets tilting firmly into risk appetite but still bolstering the US Dollar into the high side.

The Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) last week, bringing the bank’s key rate to 4.75%. The BOE Governor Andrew Bailey stated during the press conference that the UK central bank needs to retain a “gradual approach” to policy easing. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair extends its downside to near 1.2840 on Tuesday during the early European session. The Greenback remains firm as Trump trades continue to rally. Investors will closely monitor the UK employment data, which is due later on Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.