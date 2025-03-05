Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges as weak US data fuels Fed rate-cut bets

GBP/USD surges as weak US data fuels Fed rate-cut bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended its gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, as market participants punished the latter. Market participants priced in additional monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). United States (US) data shows the economy is weakening, with businesses and consumers turning pessimistic, mostly on trade policies. GBP/USD is trading at 1.2864, up over 0.55%. Read More...
Pound Sterling strengthens against US Dollar as US ADP Employment misses estimates
The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps to near 1.2850 against the US Dollar (USD) in North American trading hours on Wednesday, the highest level seen since November 12. The GBP/USD pair extends its winning streak for the third trading day due to continuous underperformance from the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 105.00. Read More...
GBP/USD holds positive ground near 1.2800, Bailey's testimony in focus
EUR/USD meets initial resistance near 1.0780 after US data
EUR/USD's weekly rally appears to have met some initial resistance near the 1.0780 zone, or yearly peaks, as firmer-than-expected US data releases appear to have sparked a mild recovery attempt in the Greenback.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2870 on cautious Bailey, USD selling
The upbeat sentiment around the British pound remains unchanged so far, with GBP/USD orbiting around multi-month tops near 1.2870 following the weaker US Dollar and cautious remarks from BoE's Bailey.
Gold trades around $2,930 amid escalating trade war
Gold leaves behind initial losses and advances modestly on Wednesday, regaining the $2,920 zone per troy ounce after the US ISM Services PMI signalled a pick-up in services inflation and employment in February.
Bitcoin expects volatility around White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin price hovers around $87,600 on Wednesday after finding support around $85,000 the previous day. US spot Exchange Traded Funds continued their outflows this week, totaling $217.7 million until Tuesday and signaling institutional demand weakness.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
