TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver surges past $91 as hot PPI, tariffs stoke inflation fears

  • Silver rallies as US PPI tops forecasts, signaling renewed inflation pressures.
  • Tariff-driven price gains in services amplify concerns of cost pass-through to consumers.
  • Trade uncertainty and stalled US-Iran talks underpin safe-haven demand despite firm Dollar.
Silver surges past $91 as hot PPI, tariffs stoke inflation fears
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the third consecutive day after the latest inflation report in the United States prompted investors to seek the safety of the white metal, while the Greenback remained firm. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades near $91.39 up close to 3%.

XAG/USD jumps as elevated US producer prices, trade tensions revive haven demand

Market mood turned negative as the US Producer Price Index (PPI) in January exceeded estimates sponsored by import tariffs, signaling that inflation could reaccelerate in the upcoming months.

Headline PPI dipped from 3% to 2.9% YoY but exceeded forecasts of 2.6%. Core PPI, which excludes volatile items and reflects a clear picture of prices, increased by 3.6% YoY, missing estimates and the last month reading of 3% and 3.3%, respectively.

Tariffs are the main reason for the jump in prices. Services accounted for a 0.8% increase in PPI, led by trade services up 2.5%. Margins for professional and commercial equipment rose 14.4%, a signal that businesses were passing on tariffs.

US PPI comes hot - Source: FXStreet

Aside from this, uncertainty about tariffs and the lack of progress of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, are a tailwind for Silver prices, which are set to finish the month with gains of over nearly 10%.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the country has begun collecting 10% tariffs since Tuesday, under section 122. He added that for some countries, duties will rise to15%.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

In the daily chart, XAG/USD trades at $91.69. The near-term bias is cautiously bullish as price holds well above the rising 50–200-day simple moving average cluster around $84–85, keeping the broader uptrend intact despite recent volatility. Daily RSI around 57 stays above its midline and edges higher, signaling recovering upside momentum after the mid-range consolidation. Multiple upward-sloping support trend lines from the $20s through the $60s reinforce the long-term ascending structure, indicating that pullbacks remain corrective within a dominant bullish phase.

Initial support emerges near the dynamic zone of the longer moving averages around $84–85, with a deeper cushion aligning with prior swing congestion in the low-$80s if sellers extend a correction. A sustained break below this band would expose the next downside area toward the high-$70s, where the broader trend structure would come under pressure. On the topside, immediate resistance is defined by the recent highs just above $96, and a daily close above that barrier would reopen the path toward the psychological $100 handle. A clean break over $100 would confirm trend continuation, leaving scope for a retest and potential extension of the rally within the prevailing bullish channel.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 1.1800 neighbourhood amid marginal gains at the end of the week. The pair’s tepid move higher comes against the backdrop of a generalised lack of direction in the FX galaxy and the irresolute price action in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD trades on the back foot on Friday, adding to Thursday’s losses around the 1.3450 region. Cable’s move lower comes amid the lacklustre performance of the Greenback in a context of a wide spread absence of volatility.

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold adds to the ongoing recovery, up for the third day in a row and surpassing the $5,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The relentless uptick in the precious metal remains bolstered by steady geopolitical tensions and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. 

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers