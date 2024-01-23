Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD suffers amid strong US Dollar, high US yields

The GBP/USD slumped more than 0.40% in the mid-North American session amid a strong US Dollar (USD) and high US Treasury bond yields underpinning the Greenback to the detriment of the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the major exchanges hands at 1.2657 after hitting a daily high of 1.2747. Read More...
 

GBP/USD builds on expectation as BoE to maintain restrictive policy, trades near 1.2740

GBP/USD moves on an upward trajectory for the second successive session on Tuesday, inching higher to near 1.2740 during the Asian trading hours. The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to maintain its current restrictive policy stance in the upcoming meeting. This sentiment is supported by a Reuters poll in which economists anticipate the Bank of England to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% during the February meeting. The expectations of a status quo in monetary policy contribute to the positive performance of the Pound Sterling (GBP), which in turn, underpins the GBP/USD pair. Read More...
 

GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 ahead of UK, US PMI data

The GBP/USD pair holds above the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The rebound of the major pair is supported by an improved risk appetite. Investors will keep an eye on the preliminary UK S&P Global PMI for January on Wednesday, which is expected to remain upbeat. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2713, gaining 0.04% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2667
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.2709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2714
Daily SMA50 1.2646
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.2553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2733
Previous Daily Low 1.2687
Previous Weekly High 1.2766
Previous Weekly Low 1.2597
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2715
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2778

 

 

 
