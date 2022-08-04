GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could weaken in case BOE forecasts recession
GBP/USD has recovered a portion of the losses it suffered in the last two days and advanced toward 1.2170 in the early European session on Thursday.
The Bank of England (BOE) is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.75% following its August policy meeting. The bank will also publish its revised growth and inflation forecasts. Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver his remarks on the policy outlook and respond to questions from the press starting at 1130 GMT. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable post-BoE, ascending channel breakdown in play
The GBP/USD pair extends the post-Bank of England downfall and has now retreated around 140 pips from the daily high - levels just above the 1.2200 mark. The pair maintains its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and is currently trading near the weekly low, just above the mid-1.2000s.
The BoE warned that a UK recession will begin in the fourth quarter and last all the way through next year and said that the monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. This suggests that the UK central bank would adopt a more gradual approach to raising interest rates, which, in turn, weighs heavily on the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD dives to fresh weekly low, bears flirt with 1.2100 mark post-BoE
The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance above the 1.2200 mark for the second straight day on Thursday and witnessed aggressive selling after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. The pair turns lower for the third straight day and momentarily slips below the 1.2100 round figure, hitting a fresh weekly low in the last hour.
As was widely expected, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to raise the benchmark rate by 50 bps - the most since 1995 - to 1.75%, or the highest level since late 2008. The jumbo rate hike, however, was fully priced in the markets and thus, prompted a typical 'buy the rumour sell the fact' kind of trade around the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2023
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2499
|Daily SMA200
|1.2965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers modestly during BOE presser, trades near 1.2100
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily gains during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and stabilized near 1.2100. The BOE hiked its policy rate by 50 bps but noted that it expects the UK economy to tip into recession in Q4.
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.0200
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading in a tight range below 1.0200. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the disappointing Jobless Claims data limit the dollar's gains in the American session.
Gold retreats toward $1,780 as US yields retreat
Gold has extended its rally and climbed toward $1,790 on Thursday before retreating modestly. After the BOE said that it forecasts a recession in the fourth quarter, global bond yields turned south, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!