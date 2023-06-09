Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises to four-week high

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD rises to four-week high, anticipates BoE and Fed policy divergence

GBP/USD climbed to a new four-week high at 1.2590 on Friday. However, it dipped toward the 1.2570s area after a softer-than-estimated Canadian jobs report cemented the case for a Federal Reserve skip in the upcoming monetary policy meeting. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2576, up 0.14%, set to finish the week with gains of more than 1%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD: Further gains remain on the cards

GBP/USD is expected to edge further up in the short-term horizon, according to Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...
 

GBP/USD resumes upside journey towards 1.2600 as hawkish Fed bets falter

The GBP/USD pair has resumed its upside journey towards the round-level resistance of 1.2600 after a small intervention around 1.2560 in the early London session. Sheer strength in the Cable has been built due to a significant decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2575
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2437
Daily SMA50 1.2464
Daily SMA100 1.2307
Daily SMA200 1.2011
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2561
Previous Daily Low 1.2433
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2512
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2482
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.239
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2347
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2603
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2731

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains

EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend

GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend

GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960

Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960

Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.

Gold News

Weekly Roundup: Binance US halts fiat services, Coinbase does business as usual, XRP hits key milestone

Weekly Roundup: Binance US halts fiat services, Coinbase does business as usual, XRP hits key milestone

The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on exchange negatively influenced the crypto market and assets throughout the week. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase resulted in several challenges for the platforms’ users. 

Read more

The Week Ahead - FOMC, ECB and Bank of Japan, US CPI, China retail sales and Tesco results

The Week Ahead - FOMC, ECB and Bank of Japan, US CPI, China retail sales and Tesco results

A busy week is ahead, including meetings from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan. Data to be released includes US CPI and China retail sales. Tesco will also release results.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures