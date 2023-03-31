Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes multi-day top after rising the most in two weeks

GBP/USD renews two-month high near 1.2400, UK GDP, Fed’s favorite inflation in focus
GBP/USD bulls attack the 1.2400 threshold while refreshing the highest levels in two months during early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair cheers optimism surrounding the UK’s Trans-Atlantic trade deal amid easing fears from the banking sector. However, the cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for February, prods the pair buyers of late.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hails a £1.8billion Brexit boost as Britain signed up to the giant Trans-Pacific Partnership, per The Sun. The news also mentioned, “The deal, which follows two years of talks, opens the door to free trade with 11 nations including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore.” Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flex muscles for another fight with 1.2450 hurdle
GBP/USD bulls keep the reins around a two-month high near 1.2390 as they approach a critical resistance area during early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair braces for a five-week uptrend.
That said, a sustained break of the 10-week-old horizontal resistance area, now support around 1.2285-65, joins the clear respect of a fortnight-long ascending trend line, close to 1.2320, to keep the GBP/USD pair buyers hopeful. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates strong Chinese PMIs-led gains below 0.6750
AUD/USD is clinging to gains below 0.6750, underpinned by strong China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also supporting the pair. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY pulls back from 133.50 amid Japan's FY-end flows-led volatility
USD/JPY is defending the 133.00 level, retreating sharply from the highs near 133.50 on Friday. The pair fails to capitalize on the US Dollar bounce and the upbeat market mood. Being the end of the month and Japanese fiscal year-end FX fixes, volatility is kicking in ahead of US PCE.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980, investors eye Fed’s preferred inflation tool
Gold is aiming to sustain its auction above the critical resistance of $1,980.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is looking to surpass Thursday’s high of $1,984.65 despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some signs of recovery from 102.00.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
Gary Gensler has said the SEC needs new tools, expertise, and resources to regulate the crypto industry. The US SEC chair notes the regulatory muscle will help expedite enforcement, investigations, and resolution. He was speaking during a Congressional hearing on budget request and crypto regulation.
Good vibes into Friday
There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.