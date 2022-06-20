GBP/USD outlook: Action in early Monday lacks direction but overall picture remains bearish
Cable is consolidation after 1.1% drop on Friday, which was contained by 5DMA, with a narrow range in early Monday suggesting a lack of direction.
Daily studies are bearishly aligned with strong negative momentum and MA’s in bearish setup that keeps the downside vulnerable.
On the other side, Friday’s hammer candle after strong rejection on probe through psychological 1.20 level, signal formation of bear-trap and generate initial signal which needs more upside action for confirmation. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound holds its ground, awaits next catalyst
GBP/USD has edged slightly higher early Monday after having closed the third straight week in negative territory. The improving risk sentiment helps the British pound stay resilient against its rivals but the near-term technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum.
GBP/USD fluctuated wildly in the second half of the previous week as investors digested the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's (BOE) policy decisions. The Fed hiked its policy rate by 75 basis points (bps) and the BOE raised its rate by 25 bps. Both central banks voiced their commitment to stay on the tightening path until they see convincing signs of price pressures easing. Read more...
GBP/USD steadily climbs to 1.2270-80 region, fresh daily high amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair built on its modest intraday gains and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2275-1.2280 region during the mid-European session.
Against the backdrop of the post-FOMC slide in the US Treasury bond yields, a generally positive risk tone exerted some downward pressure on the safe-haven US dollar on Monday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction and recover a part of Friday's losses. That said, any meaningful recovery move still seems elusive, warranting caution for aggressive bullish traders. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2268
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.2561
|Daily SMA100
|1.2935
|Daily SMA200
|1.323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2365
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2173
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
