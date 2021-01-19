Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to lose the 1.3500 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monday’s bullish pin bar keeps buyers hopeful

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3590 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable justifies its bounce off 21-day SMA and a bullish pin bar candlestick pattern on the daily (1D) chart.

With the normal RSI conditions joining the aforementioned price-positive catalysts, GBP/USD is for regaining its status above the 1.3600 mark. However, there are multiple upside barriers near 1.3660 that test the bulls afterward.

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to lose the 1.3500 level

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.3580 price zone but fell to a fresh one-week low of 1.3519. Weekend news related to more travel restrictions in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic and the absence of relevant local data pushed the pound lower. On a positive note, the UK plans to speed up vaccination. Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment, said that everyone in the UK would be offered a vaccine by September.

