Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band ahead of the BoE decision

GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction, stuck in a range above mid-1.2700s ahead of BoE
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from sub-1.2700 levels, or the weekly low and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. The pair currently trades around the 1.2765-1.2770 area, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders now look to the highly-anticipated Bank of England (BoE) policy decision before placing fresh directional bets.
Investors on Wednesday ramped up bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the BoE following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation data, which defied expectations and held steady at the 8.7% YoY rate in May. Moreover, core CPI - excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices - accelerated from 6.8% in April to 7.1% or the highest rate since March 1992. This comes on the back of the upbeat UK jobs data released last week, which showed near-record wage growth and forced investors to increase their forecast for peak interest rates to 6.01% by February 2024. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable upholds throwback support at 1.2760 on BoE decision day
GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.2770 amid early Thursday in Asia, struggling to extend the previous day’s upside break of a short-term key resistance line ahead of the all-important Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the pre-BoE anxiety while marking failure to cross the 100-Hour Moving Average but stays on the bull’s radar.
Not only the upside break of a one-week-old descending trend line, now immediate support around 1.27660, but the Pound Sterling’s successful trading beyond the 200-HMA joins the bullish MACD and RSI to also keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful. Read more...
