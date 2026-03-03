Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD March BoE cut now finely balanced

Pound Sterling continues to underperform amid US-Israel war with Iran

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its major currency peers, slides 0.3% to near 1.3360 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair tumbles as risk-off market sentiment is prompted due to the war in the Middle East between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran, which has dampened the demand for riskier assets. Read more...

GBP: March BoE cut now finely balanced – Nomura

Nomura’s European rates team notes that higher Oil prices and stronger UK data have turned the Bank of England’s March decision into a close call. They still forecast a 25 bps cut in March and another in June, but stress that incoming data and the evolution of Middle East risks and energy prices will be crucial. Read more...