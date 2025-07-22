Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses ground as the Dollar holds ground amid risk aversion

GBP/USD edges lower below 1.3500 as uncertainty deepens ahead of August 1 tariff deadline
GBP/USD inches lower after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains steady as traders adopt caution due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated unequivocally in a televised interview, “That’s a hard deadline, so on August 1, the new tariff rates will come in. However, Lutnick also highlighted that trade discussions will not stop after the deadline, but they’re going to start paying the tariffs on August 1.” Read more...
GBP/USD steadies as US Dollar weakens
The British Pound (GBP) is staging a modest rebound against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with GBP/USD trading around the 1.3480 mark during the American trading session. The upside in Sterling comes as the Greenback weakens broadly, weighed down by softening US Treasury yields and lingering uncertainty surrounding upcoming trade negotiations and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.
Meanwhile, UK interest rate expectations remain in flux following a mixed batch of macroeconomic data last week, keeping GBP bulls cautiously optimistic ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) August policy decision. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1700 amid US-EU trade tensions
The EUR/USD pair clings to gains made on Monday around 1.1700 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar corrects sharply, following a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union.
GBP/USD edges lower below 1.3500 as uncertainty deepens ahead of August 1 tariff deadline
GBP/USD inches lower after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar remains steady as traders adopt caution due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline.
Gold price remains below $3,400, potential upside on trade-related anxiety
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's independence.
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB signal more upside as Open Interest climbs
Dog-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are stabilizing around key levels after a double-digit rally in the previous week. Derivatives data for both meme coins suggest further gains as Open Interest is increasing, signaling growing investor confidence.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.